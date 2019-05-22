Deadly storm near Adair confirmed as EF-2 tornado

The National Weather Service says a tornado that killed a woman near Adair was EF2 strength.

The preliminary report from the NWS says the tornado had estimated peak winds of 120-130 miles-an-hour. The path of the tornado was nearly five miles long and 150 yards wide.

The Adair County Sheriff says 74-year-old Linda Brownlee died and her husband, 78-year-old Harold Brownlee, was seriously hurt. Brownlee is hospitalized in Des Moines.

The last deadly tornado in Iowa was in April of 2014. It’s believe the last deadly tornado in Adair was in 1953.