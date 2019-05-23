Book chronicles successes and failures of some prominent Iowans

An author from central Iowa has written a book that focuses on the successes — and stumbles — of some of the state’s most well-known figures.

Aaron Putze of Ankeny says his non-fiction book, “You Are Destined for Greatness,” is a compilation of lessons learned by those who have excelled in business, sports, academia, finance, retail and elected office. “It’s a book of inspiration and empowerment,” Putze says, “stories that have been shared with me over the last few years by 27 notable and influential people, many with Midwest and Iowa roots.”

The list includes former University of Iowa football star Chuck Long and his coach, Hayden Fry, Ambassador and former Governor Terry Branstad, and Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee.

Putze says his book zeroes in on how our attitudes and the choices we make impact everything we attempt and achieve. “We can all use a little bit more inspiration and aspiration in how we go about living our lives,” he says, “especially during a time where there seems to be a constant stream of negative news and negative information. We could all use a battery charge now and then.”

Putze says books sold through his website, putzeink.com, will benefit the youth organization Junior Achievement.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)