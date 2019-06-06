Sheriff: NE Iowa man was drunk when he ran over girl with lawn mower

A man from the northeast Iowa town of Hawkeye is charged after a three-year old girl was run over by a lawn mower.

The Fayette County sheriff’s department says 23-year-old Tanner Miller was determined to be intoxicated when he allegedly ran over the girl with the lawn mower Wednesday.

Miller was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated and causing a serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony.

Authorities say the three-year-old was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

No condition report was released.

By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah