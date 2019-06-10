Burlington leaders unsure how flooding will impact RAGBRAI route

Thousands of bicyclists are scheduled to go through Burlington next month during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, though it’s unclear how flooding may impact the route.

Kay Breuer, with the Greater Burlington Partnership, says it’s too soon to say how damage caused by high water may impact events during the closing days of RAGBRAI. “A lot of the camping and other activities are out within the community and those weren’t affected,” Breuer says, “So, we’re really just looking at that main stage area and trying to assess what our contingency plans are.”

A portion of Burlington’s downtown riverfront flooded when a temporary floodwall broke a weekend ago. Breuer says event organizers are monitoring the impacts closely. “Let’s see how things go this week and where the water levels are as we look into the future there and as we can assess the damage of that downtown area,” she says. “The downtown area is where the big event — the main stage — will be, and the vendors.”

Breuer says the event’s executive committee is scheduled to meet this week. Historic flooding this spring has swamped dozens of communities across the state.

