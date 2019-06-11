Biden promises to ‘cure cancer’ if he’s elected

During a speech in Ottumwa this morning, former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a significant policy priority.

“I promise you, if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single-most important thing that changes in America is we’re going to cure cancer,” Biden said, to cheers.

Biden had been talking about the grieving process, but he did not directly mention his late son, Beau. Beau Biden died in 2015 from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

As vice president, Biden led an Obama Administration effort to boost research into cancer causes and cures.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)