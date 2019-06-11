Stand-off on Interstate 35 in northern Iowa ends peacefully

Interstate 35 in northern Iowa, near the Northwood exit, was closed for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon as authorities negotiated with a motorist who’d been waving a gun at other vehicles.

Officer Dana Knutson of the Iowa State Patrol says just before one o’clock, Minnesota State Patrol started pursing a car.

“The subject was waving a gun at others. The pursuit crossed into Iowa and then stopped south of Highway 105. He refused to get out of the car and be taken into custody for a while,” Knutson says. “We had negotiators and tactical units involved in coming to a peaceful resolution.”

Both northbound and southbound Interstate-35 was closed as a precaution.

“Just trying to limit exposure to innocent bystanders,” the trooper says.

The man was taken into custody and is behind held in the Worth County jail awaiting arraignment on charges in Iowa. It is expected that he will face additional charges in Minnesota.

(By A. J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)