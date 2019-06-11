Trump encouraged to address ethanol waivers for big oil

An Iowa farmer invited to speak when President Trump visited a Council Bluffs ethanol plant yesterday (Tuesday) used the moment to make a plea on behalf of “corn country.”

“Mr. President, you delivered on E15, but we have more work to do,” said Kevin Ross, a sixth-generation farmer from Minden. “EPA’s oil refinery waivers threaten to undo your good works. I ask that you listen again because the pain that the ethanol and biodiesel industries have endured is holding back a farm economy that has further capacity to produce clean air and clean liquid fuels for this country.”

Trump complemented Ross for his speech, but did not directly address the EPA waivers that let big oil companies avoid adding ethanol to gasoline. Trump told the crowd the deal recently struck on immigration with Mexico includes a pledge to buy more U.S. ag commodities.

“Mexico’s going to be doing a lot of buying, a lot of buying,” Trump said, to applause. “Within a year and a half, would say, you’ll be in the best position that you’ve been in in 15 years as farmers and you deserve it.”

Trump signed an executive order at the event in Council Bluffs. It directs federal agencies to streamline regulations that deal with agricultural biotechnology.