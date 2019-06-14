Body found in burning SUV in Waterloo

Update:

Investigators confirm that a stabbing and a fatal SUV fire in Waterloo early today are connected. Police say when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple non-life-threatening wounds, who was receiving care from a neighbor.

The victim told police she was stabbed by a man while the two of them were in an SUV. Authorities confirm the same SUV was found burning a few blocks away, with a dead man inside. Police have not release any names in either incident.

Previous Story:

Waterloo police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning SUV this morning shortly after a report of a stabbing in the same area. Police say the SUV that caught fire around 2:20 a.m. matched the description of one seen leaving the area where a woman was stabbed just five minutes earlier. Police have not yet released specific details on the two incidents or confirmed if they are connected.

The burning SUV was found along Kimball Avenue, one of the main arteries into Waterloo from the south. The stabbing occurred at a home in the 700 block of Burbank Avenue, just a few blocks away. The woman injured was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any names.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)