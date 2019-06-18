Corn planting nearly complete with more good weather

The latest U.S.D.A. crop report says for the second week in a row there were more than five days suitable for fieldwork.

Farmers took advantage and the corn planting is nearly done at 98 percent. That compares to the 93 percent level last week. Eighty-eight percent of the crop has emerged — which is more than two weeks behind last year and the five-year average.

Soybean planting moved from 70 to 89 percent complete. That’s 16 days behind last year and two weeks behind the five-year average. Sixty-three percent of the soybeans have emerged, which is two weeks behind average.

Fifty-nine percent of the corn that is up is rated in good to excellent condition — while 61 percent of the beans get the same rating.