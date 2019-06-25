Iowa State Fair now taking applications for various positions

The Iowa State Fair is a little more than one month away and administrators are now looking for people to fill paid and volunteer positions.

Spokesperson Mindy Williamson says there are lots of opportunities in both areas. “We have about 1,600 employees who come help us during the fair — and even more volunteers. So, we are looking to fill some of those employment opportunities and also our volunteers,” Williamson says.

Volunteers do a variety of things, from working at the “Little Hands on the Farm” exhibit, selling souvenirs for the Blue Ribbon Foundation, and getting everyone on the right track at the information booths. “So, if you love the fair or you know a lot about the fair, this is a perfect spot for you to come,” Williamson says. “And our volunteer program this year celebrates 25 years. So, we have some people some people in those information booths on our grounds who have been doing it for 25 years.”

You can go online to find out how to sign up. “There are individual contacts that they can reach out to — but the one place that you can go to to find all that information is on our website at IowaStateFair.org. You can go there and look up volunteer opportunities,” Williamson explains. You can also stop by the administration building and fill out an application.

She says the benefits include free fair admission, work experience and meeting a lot of new people. “You’ll get to meet a ton of Iowans and people outside of Iowa,” according to Williamson, “and we couldn’t do it without our volunteers and were are so very thankful to the folks who do volunteer. And if you are looking to volunteer we want to welcome you to have the opportunity to come out here and have some fun and meet some great people.”

This year’s Iowa State Fair is August 8th through the 18th.