June weather was slightly drier than normal

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says June dried out a bit after a very wet May.

“Precipitation wise, we were actually drier than normal, which is welcomed since we had a very wet spring,” Glisan says. “We were about 4.41inches — and that’s a little under an inch below average — with the western part of the state.” June started out cooler and then evened out with a warm up at the end of the month.

“Statewide average for the month was 69.3 degrees Fahrenheit. And that’s just four-tenths of a degree below average — so we were right around normal,” Glisan says. July has started out with extreme heat — but he says the forecast for July calls for things to be cooler than normal.

He says the average statewide high in July is 85 degrees, with the average overnight low of 64. “So, it looks like we’ll be trending at least some part of the month below average temperature wise,” Glisan says. This month could also be wetter than normal.

“July is typically one of the wettest months of the years. We typically expect across the state about four-and-half inches,” Glisan says. “The signal we are getting from the outlooks is just slightly above average precipitation wise.”

The likelihood of tornadoes drops slightly this month as April, May and June are the peak months.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)