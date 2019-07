A Decorah man was found quilty today of second-degree murder.

The jury deliberated for three hours before returning the verdict against 18-year-old Jacob Seelinger. Seelinger and 19-year-old Dalton Adam were charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old David Hansen.

The incident occurred on July 12th of last year. Hansen died of injuries in the incident on August 31st. Adam’s trial is scheduled for October.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)