Three bodies found in Bancroft residence

State and local investigators are working at a residence in Bancroft in north-central Iowa where three bodies were found.

The DCI reports the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8:13 a.m. reporting two dead individuals. Bancroft police located a third dead person after respondingto the call.

The DCI says additional information, including names, will be released pending the notification of family and the completion of autopsies by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The DCI says there is no on-going threat to the public.