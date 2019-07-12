Waterloo school bus drivers disciplined

Two school bus drivers in Waterloo are being disciplined after incidents with students.

One bus driver left a six-year-old boy alone for almost two hours while the bus got hotter. A second dropped a nine-year-old girl with autism off at the wrong place, rather than taking her to the YWCA for daycare. The first driver has been fired and the second put on administrative leave.

The Waterloo School District says it is working with Durham School Services to make sure things like these two incidents don’t happen again.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)