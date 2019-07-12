Yacinich added to Iowa coaching staff

Former Iowa standout Jake Yacinich has been named the volunteer assistant coach with the Hawkeye baseball program, head coach Rick Heller announced Friday. Yacinich played for the Hawkeyes from 2012-14.

“We are all excited to have Jake back in Iowa City wearing a Hawkeye uniform again,” said Heller. “I knew when his professional career was over that Jake would be a great coach if that’s what he chose to do. With his excellent communication skills and positive energy, Jake will do an outstanding job working with our players.”

Yacinich returns to the program after serving one season as the volunteer assistant at Xavier University, where he helped the Muskateers to 27 victories. Yacinich worked with Xavier’s infielders and the team finished fourth nationally in team fielding percentage (.982).

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Yacinich spent five seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization where he reached the Triple-A level in 2017. He was a .254 career hitter in professional baseball with 11 home runs, 10 triples, and 31 doubles, while driving in 94 in 258 games.

Yacinich was a first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-Mideast Region shortstop as a Hawkeye in 2014 during Heller’s first season. He hit .365 as a junior, ranking second in the Big Ten in batting average and steals (25). Yacinich ranked in the top seven in the Big Ten in seven categories before being selected in eighth round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Angels with the 239th pick.