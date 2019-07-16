Sibley man dies in tractor accident

A Sibley man is dead following a tractor rollover early this morning.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1400 mile of Polk Avenue, northeast of Sibley, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a call of a tractor rolled over in the ditch.

Once on scene, authorities determined the tractor had been traveling north in the west ditch raking hay when one of the wheels appeared to have dropped into a culvert causing the machine to roll over pinning the operator, 49-year-old Ned DeBoer, underneath.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)