Steve King criticized for his comments on rape, incest

Republican Congressman Steve King is drawing criticism from Democrats and two Republican challengers for remarks King made this morning about his “heartbeat bill” that has no exceptions for rape and incest and would ban nearly all abortions.

“What if it was okay and what if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that’s taken place and whatever happened in culture after society?” King asked rhetorically today. “I know I can’t certify I’m not part of a product of that.”

King made his comments this morning at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale. Last year ,King argued abortion opponents needed to “swing for the fences” since President Trump had secured a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. King introduced “The Heartbeat Protection Act” which would effectively ban abortions after about the sixth week of a pregnancy.

“Maybe we could have gotten that to the floor if I had compromised. It wasn’t going to move through the senate anyway,” King said, “but we still stand on these principles of life.”

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull, one of the Republicans who’s challenging King’s bid for a 10th term, tweeted that he is “100 percent pro-life” but Feenstra said “King’s bizarre comments and behavior diminish” the pro-life cause. Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, another GOP challenger, said King “continues to be in the press for all the wrong reasons” and Taylor said if King’s the GOP nominee the seat is in jeopardy.

Some of the Democratic presidential candidates have started to comment on King’s remarks about rape and incest, too. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker released a written statement calling on King to resign. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted the same message. Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke castigated King and tweeted out a link for donations to J.D. Scholten. Scholten is the Democrat who’s running again in the fourth congressional district after coming within three percentage points of defeating King in 2018.

Scholten issued a written statement, saying “excusing violence — in any way — is unacceptable” and he called King’s comments on rape and incest “disrespectful to survivors.”

Statements from congressional candidates in Iowa’s fourth congressional district: Hull, IA — Iowa State Senator Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, today, released a statement following Steve King’s recent comments: “I am 100% pro-life but Congressman King’s bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message and damage our cause. We can’t afford to hand the 4th District to Nancy Pelosi and her allies in Congress. President Trump needs defenders in Congress, not distractions. In the State Senate, I’ve been an effective conservative who has fought for our values and delivered conservative results. I’ll do the same in Congress.” Sioux City, IA – In response to Congressman Steve King’s recent comments as published in The Hill, Jeremy Taylor, Republican primary candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, issued the following statement. “When elected, I will be a champion for the unborn and will fight for the right to life at all turns. As a US Army chaplain, my passion for this issue is at the core of who I am. Unfortunately, Congressman Steve King continues to be in the press for all of the wrong reasons. His comments feed the left, the mainstream media, and puts Republican control of this seat and our ability to take back Congress in jeopardy. We must nominate a conservative who can win. Only then can we be certain that the voice of IA-04 will be able to fight for life in the Halls of Congress next term.” Sioux City, Iowa—J.D. Scholten, candidate for Iowa’s 4th district, the seat currently held by Rep. Steve King, today released the following statement on Steve King’s comments that humanity might not exist without rape and incest. J.D. Scholten said: “Yet again, Steve King puts his selfish, hateful ideology above the needs of the people of Iowa’s 4th district. Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable. Here in Iowa, we stand strong together in the face of violence, and strive to create a welcoming and safe community for all people. His comments are disrespectful to survivors and don’t reflect Iowan values. We stand for bringing all people together and fighting for the positive change that we desperately need here in Iowa.”

(This posted was updated at 2:45 p.m. with additional information.)