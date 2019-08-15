Hy-Vee reports breach that may impact customer information

Hy-Vee is investigating what it calls a “security incident” that may have affected some customers’ payment information.

Hy-Vee detected “unauthorized activity” in payments made at Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-through coffee shops and Hy-Vee operated restaurants — the Hy-Vee Market Grill, Market Grill Express and Wahlburgers.

Hy-Vee officials say the payment systems used for Hy-Vee grocery stores, drug stores and online sales are separate and are not involved in the potential security breach. Hy-Vee has notified federal officials.

A company statement says the investigation is in its early stages and Hy-Vee will release more details when it determines “the specific timeframes and locations that may have been involved.”