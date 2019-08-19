Radio Iowa

Investigation continues after Bettendorf store clerk shot to death

Police in the Quad Cities have not yet released the name of the store clerk who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Bettendorf police say a person with a gun tried to hold up the Big 10 Mart on Saturday evening along the busy 53rd Street corridor. Police say a 28-year-old female clerk was shot and killed during the incident. An autopsy is planned. Police are calling the death a homicide.

While reports indicate there is security camera footage, no description of the gunman was released and no arrests have been made.