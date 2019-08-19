Police investigate shooting on north side of Des Moines’ East Village

One person was injured in a shooting early this morning, near the Des Moines Botanical Center. Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek says the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on the north edge of a popular entertainment and residential area called the East Village of Des Moines.

“The victim told us that he was sitting in his car when he was approached by a group of young who demanded his cell phone,” Parizek says. “He refused, started to drive away, as he drove away he heard a shot fired, realized he was in pain, realized that he’d been shot.”

Parizek says the 24-year-old man drove “quite a distance” from the site of the shooting to a convenience store before calling for help. The man was taken for treatment at a Des Moines hospital. His wound is not considered life-threatening.

Parizek says detectives are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area and seeing if there’s surveillance video from the area that might provide clues in the case.