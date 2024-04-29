Hinton wrestlers, parents sue school alleging abuse

Two northwest Iowa wrestlers and their families have filed a lawsuit against the Hinton Community School District, coaches, and staff saying their actions led to an abusive sports program.

Des Moines Attorney Alison Kanne is representing the wrestlers and their families, and says a pattern of abuse started even before serious allegations came to light, and nothing was done to stop it. “It’s not fun. It’s not a game when kids are coming home with bruises, and they’re too afraid to change clothes in the locker room. That means that there’s a problem,” Kanne says. “Those teachers and coaches have a responsibility to identify the problem and talk with the parents about it. Talk with the kids about it and talk to the school about it. You can’t just ignore it and say, ‘Oh, well, boys will be boys.’”

Police in Coralville launched an investigation after a video on social media showed a wrestler being held down and tasered during the state Duals Wrestling Tournament in Coralville. Kanne says the cases were transferred to Plymouth County, and charges were recently filed in juvenile court. Kanne says the Hinton Community School District and others didn’t stop violence and bullying that started even before the assault investigation. “How did this go on for so long with so little accountability on behalf of the school?,” Kanne says. “They certainly had enough red flags, if not direct knowledge, to know what was going on at school.”

Head wrestling coach Casey Crawford resigned, as did the athletic director and high school principal. But Kanne says Crawford shouldn’t be allowed to continue teaching. Lawyers for the Hinton School District say they plan to “zealously defend” the claims made in the lawsuits, but it’s against policy to comment on pending litigation.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)