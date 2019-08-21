Madison, Marion and Warren counties declared state disaster areas

The governor issued disaster proclamations for three counties today.

The proclamations cover Madison, Marion, and Warren counties in response to severe storms and tornadoes that hit Tuesday. The proclamations allow state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather.

They also activate the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program that provides grants of up to $5,000 for people who meet the income guidelines. The grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Find out more about the grants at the Iowa Department of Human Services website.