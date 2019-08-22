Radio Iowa

YMCA youth sports coordinator from Lenox accused of sexual abuse

The Southern Prairie YMCA youth sports coordinator was arrested Wednesday on a Union County warrant for lascivious acts with a child.

The Creston Police Department reported 35-year-old Allen Scott Long of Lenox was arrested Wednesday at the YMCA following the investigation of a report of sexual abuse in Afton on August 9th.

The investigation found that Long went to a residence in Afton, where a female child under the age of 13 told deputies that Long took her into a bedroom and touched her under her pants.

Long is being held in Union County Jail on a ten-thousand dollar cash only bond. Long has worked at the Southern Prairie YMCA as its youth sports coordinator since November.

(By Raquel Linch, KSIB, Creston)