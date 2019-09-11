Suspect shot during police foot chase in Burlington

State officials report a suspect was shot to death by police during a running gun battle in Burlington early this morning.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, witnesses called police to report a white pick-up had been somehow involved in a shooting in Burlington. Seven minutes later Burlington Police officers spotted the pickup.

The state agency’s news release indicates the driver got out of the pickup, “displayed a firearm towards the officers,” started running and “multiple rounds” were fired by the suspect and officers in pursuit. The suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The police officers and a Des Moines County deputy sheriff involved in the chase were not injured.

State investigators have been called in to conduct an independent review of the incident.