Iowa’s governor says Trump ‘verbally agreed’ to ethanol industry’s RFS plan

Governor Kim Reynolds says on Tuesday night she checked with Vice President Pence whether there has been progress on a deal to boost the amount of ethanol blended into gasoline.

“He just said as far as he knew, things were moving forward,” Reynolds said early this afternoon. “…Didn’t have a lot of details, but didn’t raise any concerns either.”

Reynolds is in Washington, D.C. for meetings of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. She flew to Washington last Thursday for a meeting in the White House to discuss ethanol policy and Reynolds told reporters today that President Trump verbally signed off on the top two priorities for ethanol industry advocates.

“The devil’s in the details, so I want to see it in writing,” Reynolds said during a telephone conference call, “but what we verbally agreed on, I think, will give some assurances to the industry moving forward.”

President Trump met with senators from oil-producing states yesterday and Iowa Senator Grassley has confirmed Trump is “tired of dealing” with the issue. Reynolds said she plans to “touch base” with Trump Administration officials while she’s in Washington this week to check when the president’s decision may be announced.

“We would like it sooner rather than later because that will go a long ways in providing the certainty to the industry that they’re looking for and we’re seeing ethanol and biofuels plants idle kind of on a weekly basis,” Reynolds said today, “and so we know the timing is critical.”

Reynolds told Iowa reporters she is “more than happy” to host President Trump in Iowa is the agreement turns out to be what was verbally agreed to last week. The governor praised the biofuels industry for offering a “unified message” to the president on how they’d like to see the Renewable Fuels Standard maintained.