Another Republican joins Primary race against Congressman King

A businessman from Arnolds Park is the fourth Republican to announce a challenge to Republican Congressman Steve King’s bid for a 10th term in the U.S. House.

Steve Reeder is a commercial real estate broker. He’s kicking off his campaign at an Okoboji ice cream shop called The Nutty Bar Stand. Reeder says his campaign theme is “working together.” In a news release, Reeder did not mention King, but emphasized the need to “restore trust and confidence” in congress. Reeder, who is 58, is pledging to focus on rural revitalization and balancing the federal budget if he’s elected.

Reeder will face Congressman King in a Republican Primary in Iowa’s fourth congressional district, along with State Senator Randy Feenstra, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.