All but one of state-licensed casinos now have on site sports betting

Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the Wild Rose Casinos opened their on-site sports betting facilities last week and now all the casinos that sought to conduct sports betting are operating.

He says 18 of the 19 state facilities have retail sports betting sites and the only casino without one is the Casino Queen in Marquette — which he says did not apply for a sports wagering license. Ohorilko says less than half of the casinos with sports betting licenses now have online wagering in place.

“From the mobile standpoint — we still just have the two companies that are doing business with seven Iowa casinos. Those two companies are William Hill and Elite Sportsbook,” Ohorilko says. He expects the remaining casinos will eventually have an online presence.

“I think what we will see is some online sites trickling in here the rest of the fall and into the winter — since all of the retail sites are currently open,” according to Ohorilko.

The law requires you to register first at a casino before you can put on online bets down on sports.