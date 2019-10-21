Driver dies in crash after high-speed chase in Story County

A weekend chase in central Iowa, where speeds reached 120 miles-an-hour, ended in a deadly crash.

The Iowa State Patrol investigated an accident early Saturday morning at the 121 southbound exit to Interstate 35 in rural Story County that claimed the life of a motorist. A state patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop with the driver of a 1997 Toyota Avalon. A pursuit then started.

The driver of the Avalon crashed while attempting to take the exit striking a parked 2016 Volvo semi at a rest area. The driver died of injuries. The name of the driver has not been released.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)