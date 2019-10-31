Sioux City hosting festival featuring coffee

An event designed to “perk” up the spirits of coffee lovers in northwest Iowa is planned for this weekend.

The Siouxland Coffee Festival allows coffee drinkers to sample a host of hot and iced varieties of the beverage from all over the country. Ryan Martinez is organizing the second annual event in Sioux City.

“We partnered with over 30 organizations from over 10 different states to bring you the second iteration of this event,” Martinez says. “There’s going to be everything from coffee samples to live music. You can roast with a coffee roaster and do other things like learning about coffee origins, different home brew methods.”

Martinez says the event is a fundraiser with proceeds supporting dozens of local programs. “Tickets are $12.50 but all of that money goes back to Volunteer Siouxland, which is Siouxland’s online volunteer center,” he says. “We started it about two years ago and we currently serve 150 different nonprofit organizations in our community.”

Some vendors are Iowa-based while others are coming from as far away as both coasts, including Florida, California and Washington. The event will be held Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)