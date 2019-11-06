Regents to vote on rule to prohibit members from betting on sports

The Board of Regents will consider a policy at its meeting next week in Cedar Falls that prevents members from betting on state university sports teams.

Information from the board says the policy was developed to remove any question of conflict of interest after the state law allowing sports betting took effect on August 15th. The proposal would prevent any member of the Board of Regents or any of the staff of the board from betting on any sporting event in which teams from Iowa State, Iowa or UNI are participating.

It also prevents them from betting on any coach or athlete from those schools. The proposed rule prohibits the same board members or staff from providing information about state university team’s coaches or athletes which is not otherwise generally available to any person or company involved in sports betting.