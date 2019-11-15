The Chief Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has died.

The Judicial Branch has confirmed in a statement from the family of Chief Justice Mark Cady that he died unexpectedly this evening from a heart attack. He was 66.

Cady was from Fort. Dodge and was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 1998. He was selected chief justice by the other members of the court in 2011.

Chief Justice Cady was married with two children and four grandchildren. Cady was born in Rapid City, South Dakota and earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from Drake University. After graduating from law school in 1978, he served as a judicial law clerk for the Second Judicial District for one year. He was then appointed as an assistant Webster County attorney and practiced with a law firm in Fort Dodge.

He was appointed a district associate judge in 1983 and a district court judge in 1986. In 1994, he was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals. He was elected chief judge of the court of appeals in 1997 and served until his appointment to the supreme court.