Federal commission acting to help with propane shortage

The federal agency that regulates pipelines is taking action to help with Iowa’s propane shortage.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is ordering a key pipeline to shift distribution of liquid propane to better serve states like Iowa. If follows a proposal by Enterprise TE Products Pipeline Company to provide emergency transportation of propane to the Midwest for 30 days.

Due to the late harvest and high moisture levels, many farmers are having to dry their grain using LP to prevent it from rotting in storage, while others use it to keep livestock or their own homes warm.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says it’s a transportation and infrastructure issue, not a nationwide shortage.