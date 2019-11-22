Two arrested after standoff with deputies in Farragut

Two people are in custody after a standoff in the southwest Iowa town of Farragut.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Thursday evening that a man wanted out of Marshalltown was hiding inside a residence in Farragut. Deputies and a dog forced entry into the home, causing both suspects to surrender.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Lee Million of Marshalltown on an outstanding warrant. He was also charged with interference with official acts, fourth-degree theft and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. Another person in the house — 43-year-old Lisa Ann Costello of Farragut — was arrested on charges of accessory of a felony after the fact, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they located several stolen items in the house, plus a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen. More charges are pending.

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)