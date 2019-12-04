Dubuque man arrested after three-state police chase

A northeast Iowa man is in custody after a three state chase Monday night.

It ended after deputies from Iowa followed the vehicle driven by 22-year-old Adam Reinert into Illinois, where it crashed into a Jo Daviess County squad car. The Dubuque man led deputies on a protracted high speed chase through Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and Illinois, according to a release from the Joe Daviess County Sheriff.

Reinert, driving with a suspended license, faces multiple charges.

(By Bob Hague, Wisconsin Radio Network)