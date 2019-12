One person died in an accident in Buchanan County this morning.

The accident happened southwest of Quasqueton around 7 a.m. on Troy Mills Boulevard near 290th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a car heading northbound crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound semi.

The driver of the car, 38-year old Cory Kruse of Hiawatha, died in the accident. The semi driver, 43-year old Sean Baragary of Winthrop, was not hurt.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)