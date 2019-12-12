Colfax man dies in I-80 accident

A central Iowa man was killed in a crash in western Iowa on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 26-year-old Brian John Clymer, of Colfax, died when the 2003 Chevy S-10 pickup he was driving went out of control on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 74. The pickup went off the road to the left and struck the cable barrier in the median before rolling over and coming to rest in the left lane of I-80 westbound.

The accident happened at around 4:40-p.m. Clymer was ejected from his pickup as it rolled over. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. There were numerous 911 reports to law enforcement prior to the crash, about a vehicle matching the Chevy that was driving recklessly.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)