No suspects in Saturday night shooting death in Sioux City

One man was killed in a weekend shooting in Sioux City.

Emergency dispatch received a shots fired call shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. A short time later, a private citizen returning home found a male victim unconscious on the sidewalk in the near-north-side Sioux City neighborhood. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Chad Thomas. Thomas had been shot several times.

Emergency responders sent to the scene administered treatment and then transported Thomas to a Sioux City hospital, but he died. Police are continuing their investigation of the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)