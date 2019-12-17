Iowa lawmakers pushing to bring back biodiesel tax credit

Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is joining with House Democrats Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer in working to revive national biodiesel tax credits.

The tax credits would be extended 5 years under amendments being added to what are referred to as the year-end tax extenders legislative package. Grassley says, “The biodiesel industry supports over 60,000 jobs across America, including, of course, thousands of Iowans.”

The biodiesel tax credits were allowed to expire two years ago. Grassley says it’s one of several elements he’s pushed to add to the year-end legislation. “This will provide some long-sought certainty for producers and farmers,” Grassley says. “These individual victories, all bipartisan, will actually make a big difference in people’s lives.”

Finkenauer released this statement: “While today is a good day for an industry that has been dealt so many unnecessary blows, we should have passed this earlier in the year so our biodiesel producers had the certainty they need to make investments and move the industry forward.”

Axne also put out a news release, saying: “As the Congress considers bills this week to extend and adjust tax provisions, we are determined to fight for the investments that will support our farmers, rural communities, and good-paying green jobs. At a time when Iowa farmers are facing hardship, Congress cannot ignore the importance of including these critical provisions.”