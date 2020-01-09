Waterloo District to rebuild elementary school as insurance battle continues

The Waterloo School District plans to replace an elementary school after part of the building’s roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow last year as the battle over an insurance settlement continues.

Structural engineers have determined that Lowell Elementary School is unsafe to occupy and repairs to meet building codes require a near rebuild of the facility. Superintendent Jane Lindaman says the district is moving forward with the plans to replace the school despite not settling an insurance claim with EMC of Des Moines.

According to Lindaman, the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on the assessed value of the damaged school despite negotiating for nearly a year. She says the district is pursuing legal action to settle the impasse.

The new Lowell Elementary School is expected to be built by August 2021. Students and staff will continue using the alternate site at a former education conference center in neighboring Cedar Falls.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)