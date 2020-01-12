Arlington man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder

An Arlington man was arrested Friday after allegedly kidnapping a victim, leading police on a chase and trying to run over officers attempting to put stop sticks on a roadway.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Maxwell Liebe was arrested and charged three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, possession of a firearm as a felon and eluding a pursuing law enforcement officer.

Authorities say Liebe led officers on a chase and attempted to run over officers at a high speed. Stop sticks eventually slowed and stopped the vehicle. Authorities say Liebe was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s office says the victim was found in Liebe’s vehicle bound with zip ties but safe. Authorities say the victim was taken to Palmer Hospital in West Union to be checked for injuries.

(Reporting by Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)