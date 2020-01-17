Women for Trump campaign across Iowa

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and two women who are part of Trump’s 2020 campaign team held events in Sioux City and Des Moines Thursday.

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, is a senior digital consultant to the president’s re-election campaign and she’s headlining events around the country aimed at women voters.

“When you look at things he’s done, that is helping working mom, working families all across this country,” Lara Trump said in Sioux City.

Senior campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp and the campaign’s national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke as well. Shelley Stabe from Merrill was in the crowd.

“How can you not be energized after listening to a group of women like and knowing that we’re going to win in a landslide in November?” she asked.

Republicans are aiming to spur turn-out for their caucuses next month. Stephanie Audino of Sioux City said she’s set on caucusing for Trump on February 3rd and voting for him on November 3rd.

“With the impeachment issue, we are so mad,” she said after the event. “The impeachment issue is causing us to burn for Trump and we will be at the polls.”

President Trump has scheduled a rally in Des Moines on January 30th. Trump’s campaign press secretary is scheduled to host a “Women for Trump” event in Davenport later today.

(By Iowa Public Radio’s Katie Peikes)