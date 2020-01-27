Ames police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ man after shooting

Ames police have issued a warrant for a man who shot out the window of a local fast food restaurant.

Witnesses told police a man came into a McDonald’s around 10:47 last night — then went out to a car in the parking lot and got a shotgun and fired at a man and woman in the restaurant. A window was shattered, but no one was injured.

Police say one of the targets of the shooting knew the man and identified him as 20-year-old Demarcus Stokes of Cedar Rapids. Ames Police issued an attempted murder warrant for Stokes and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The red car he was last seen driving was found in Story County and he may now be driving a gray Chevy Suburban with license plate number GNP480.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533. You may also contact Crime Stoppers