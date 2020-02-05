Sanders says there is ‘no excuse’ for Iowa Caucus results meltdown

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is bringing up the delayed results from the Iowa Caucuses as he campaigns in New Hampshire

“For some reason in Iowa, they’re having a little bit of trouble counting votes,” Sanders said, drawing laughter from the crowd, “but I am confident that here in New Hampshire, I know they’d be able to count your votes on Election Night.”

With 71 percent of the Iowa Caucus precincts reporting, Sanders leads in the “popular vote” measurement, but trails Pete Buttigieg in the delegate count that determined the Iowa Caucus winner by 1.6%. Sanders told reporters on his campaign plane that there is “no excuse” for the Iowa Democratic Party’s failure.

“We should all be disappointed in the inability of the (Iowa Democratic) Party to come up with timely results,” Sanders said, “but we are not casting aspersions on the results that are being counted.”

Elizabeth Warren will finish third in the Iowa Caucuses and she got laughs from a New Hampshire audience by mentioning Iowa’s tardy results.

“Wow, but here’s what we know. It’s a tight, three-way race at the top. We know that the three of us will be dividing up most of the delegates coming out of Iowa. I’m feeling good,” Warren said, to cheers.

Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar are going to finish behind the three Iowa Caucus leaders.