Man driving in southeast Iowa dies after deer crashes into car

An unfortunate turn of events on a southeast Iowa highway led to the death of a North English man Wednesday night in Keokuk County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2016 Toyota Camry was driving eastbound on Highway 92, west of Sigourney, when a deer entered the roadway from the north ditch and was struck by the Toyota.

The deer went airborne and crashed through the windshield of a second car that was traveling westbound on Highway 92. Forty-five-year-old Donald Burbick was driving that vehicle and was struck by the deer.

Burbick was transported to Keokuk County Hospital but died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. The driver of the Camry was not injured.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)