Probation for man who tossed water on Congressman King

The Colorado man who threw a glass of water on Republican Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Blake Gibbins of Lafayette, Colorado, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a member of congress. The water-tossing incident happened on March 22nd last year, at a restaurant in Fort Dodge. In a plea agreement, Gibbins admitted it was wrong to intentionally throw a full glass of water on King.

In addition to probation, court records show Gibbins was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.