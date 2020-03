Iowa’s unemployment rate was unchanged in January.

The rate held at 2.8% — the same rate in December. December had seen a slight increase in the rate when compared to November. The number of unemployed increased by 200 in January to 49,500.

The total number of working Iowans increased by 600 in January to more than 1.7 million.

The unemployment rate was 2.7% one year ago in January. The U.S. unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.6% in January.