U-I, ISU, UNI to continue online courses through spring semester, cancel graduations

Students won’t be returning to Iowa City, Ames or Cedar Falls for the rest of the spring semester.

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa have all announced plans to continue classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

The schools had planned to continue online classes for two weeks after spring break ended — which would have brought the students back after April 3rd.

But with the continued spread of the coronavirus — they are keeping classes online — and all three say they are canceling spring commencement.

The announcement by the schools came after the chair of the Board of Regents, Mike Richards, declared a State of Emergency. Richards said in a statement that there are current circumstances that pose an imminent threat to the health and safety of persons or property at our institutions.