Body found in Nebraska is former Storm Lake woman

Lincoln, Nebraska Police say a body they found Sunday is that of a former Storm Lake area woman, who had been missing since November.

The body of 36-year-old Justine Miller was found in a wooded area in Wilderness Park around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Miller was last seen leaving a hospital in Lincoln on November 18th. She had been staying at the People’s City Mission shelter in Lincoln.

The preliminary autopsy indicates that the cause of death is hypothermia. There are no indications of foul play at this time. The exact cause of death is unknown pending final autopsy results.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL. Storm Lake)