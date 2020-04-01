Iowa Egg Council suggests a coronavirus safe Easter egg hunt

Traditional Easter egg hunts in communities across Iowa are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but nontraditional Easter egg hunts are already underway.

Katie Nola, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Egg Council, suggests Iowans tape colored Easter egg drawings in their windows for young passers-by to spot during walking Easter egg hunts.

“Not only does it get people outside, getting some fresh air and keeping them active, it’s still keeping the spirit of Easter alive for the little ones,” Nola says. “They can walk through their neighborhoods and point out, ‘Oh, there’s an Easter egg on that person’s window,’ and just have some fun.”

Families are encouraged to visit the Iowa Egg Council website to download and print an Easter egg coloring sheet to decorate.

“It can just be a coloring contest, too,” Nola says. “If they just want to submit the Easter eggs that they’ve colored and share them on our social media, Facebook or Twitter or Instagram, and I will re-share them.” Use the hashtag “#IowaEggHunt.”

The deadline to enter the contest is April 12th. A statewide winner will be named April 17th who will get an “egg swag bag” which includes a tote bag, an Amazon gift card, a t-shirt, a coloring book, a stress egg and more.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)