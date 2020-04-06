Two Des Moines women in their 30s killed in separate weekend incidents

Des Moines police say a pedestrian and her dog were killed by a hit-and-run driver on a sunny, Palm Sunday morning.

Police say it’s clear from the evidence the pickup truck driver intentionally ran down 38-year-old Lauren Rice and the dog she was walking.

Investigators say the truck was going at a high rate of speed when it snapped off a utility pole, jumped the curb and cut through several yards before striking them.

The pickup continued on until the becoming disabled and the driver fled on foot.

Forty-nine-year-old Jason Sassman of Des Moines was arrested a short time later on charges of murder and animal neglect. It’s unclear if he knew the victim.

Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a female motorist Friday afternoon in Des Moines.

Police say 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt was driving near the Drake University campus with her 17-year-old daughter in the car

Witnesses say several shots were fired and Bobbitt was struck in the stomach. She died a few hours later. The teen wasn’t hit. Investigators say it’s unclear whether the shooting was random or if Bobbitt was targeted. It marks Des Moines’ 8th homicide this year.

(Photos courtesy of DM Police)